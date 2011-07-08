Lobero Theatre Lineup for July and August

The following is a list of events during March and April at the Lobero Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., click here or call 805.963.0761.

July

Sings Like Hell is proud to present troubadour Chris Smither and his latest album, Time Stands Still, on Saturday, July 16 at 8 p.m at the Lobero Theatre. Recorded in only three days, Time Stands Still is the 11th studio album of a career that now spans over four decades. Time Stands Still is both pensive and visceral, with songs that alternately ponder life’s mysteries in some moments, and then lets them lie undisturbed in others. Featuring eight new original compositions and a song apiece from Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, and 1920s country-blues songster Frank Hutchison. Tickets are $39.50 at the Lobero Theatre.

. . .

New Noise Music Foundation presents Seymour Duncan’s 35th anniversary party on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Featuring the Steve Miller Band with special guest appearances. This concert is a benefit for Notes for Notes. General tickets are $78 and VIP tickets are $153 (includes preshow and postshow receptions).

. . .

Music Academy of the West presents the Takács Quartet on Thursday, July 21 at 8 p.m. Widely recognized as one of the world’s premier string ensembles, the incomparable Takács Quartet dazzles audiences with the vitality and immediacy of its playing. To purchase tickets please call the Music Academy of the West at 805.969.8787.

. . .

Music Academy of the West presents A Vocal Masterclass with Marilyn Horne on Saturday, July 30 at 3 p.m. Director of the Music Academy’s famed Voice Program, the matchless Marilyn Horne offers insightful and entertaining advice on how to “fit notes and words together in ways that will take an audience straight to the expressive core of a song,” (The New York Times).

To purchase tickets please call the Music Academy of the West at 805.969.8787.

August

Tom Hagen Entertainment brings a festive night of laughter and music to the Lobero Friday, August 5 at 8 p.m with the Fiesta Comedy Show. This year’s show brings the comedic talents of headliner Johnny Sanchez and featuring Dennis Gaxiola, Frankie Quiñones and Gilbert Esquivel, with music performed by Santa Barbara’s own The Martinez Brothers. Headliner Johnny Sanchez has appeared on MAD TV and has his own half-hour special on Comedy Central. Feature comedian Dennis Gaxiola has toured in The Latin Kings of Comedy Tour with Paul Rodriguez. Special guest Frankie Quiñones is the founder and artist of For the People Comedy Tour. The MC for the evening, Gilbert Esquivel, is a comedy veteran who appeared on the silver screen with Cameron Diaz in The Holiday. Viva La “Fiesta” Comedy Show! Tickets are $28.

. . .

MidCentury Productions presents “A Weekend Tribute” to Don Murray on Saturday, Aug. 6, with events at 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Take a short break from Fiesta to honor local hero Don Murray, whose six-decade career is filled with nuanced, risk-taking performances in film, theatre, and television. Don is still going strong and will be on hand for the festivities, including interviews with noted film historian/author Foster Hirsch following the screenings of two film classics: Advise & Consent (at 2:30 p.m.) and A Hatful of Rain (at 7:30 p.m.). Join us for a special reception at 6 p.m. with Don Murray and Eva Marie Saint. Tickets range from $15 to $103.

. . .

Sings Like Hell presents Calexico on Friday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. Calexico is a diverse collective based around the duo of guitarist/vocalist Joey Burns and drummer John Convertino. The Tucson, Ariz.-based band has been cited as a melting pot for country, indie rock, various Spanish rooted sub-genres, jazz, and many other musical styles. Calexico has released six full-length albums, six original material tour albums, five EPs (one a collaboration with Iron & Wine), and a live DVD. Additionally, they have performed and recorded with notable musicians such as Andrew Bird, Neko Case, Amos Lee, Nancy Sinatra, Glen Hansard, and many more. Tickets are $39.50.

. . .

Sings Like Hell presents Del Castillo and special guest on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Del Castillo began as a CD project for the family back in the winter of 2000 and has become a symbol of the cross-cultural power of music with their eclectic blend of flamenco, rock, Latin, blues, and world music. Rolling Stone calls Del Castillo “tumbling brilliance on nylon-string classical guitars” with “eruptions of technique and taste (that) conjure images of Eddie Van Halen fronting early Santana (with an assist from the Gipsy Kings).” Rick and Mark Del Castillo were recently selected in December 2008, by Gibson Global to be two out of about six guitarists in the world to launch their new state-of the-art Dark Fire Gibson Les Paul guitar line. The band continues to tour throughout the country, thriving on performing live and building new audiences. Songwriting and recording are a priority during breaks in their tour schedule. Tickets are $39.50.

— Holly Chadwin is the executive assistant and youth and community programs coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.