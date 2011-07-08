Montecito Bank & Trust Hosting Tuesday’s B2B Breakfast

Invite a friend or colleague for Bring a Guest Month for the chance to win prizes

July is Bring a Guest Month for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Business-2-Business Breakfast, planned for 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds and hosted by Montecito Bank & Trust.

Bring a friend or colleague who has never been to B2B, they will get in for $5, and you will both be entered into a raffle to win great prizes.

Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd

Don’t miss an amazing breakfast from Marmalade Café, hot coffee from Zizzo’s and enjoy a great presentation by Montecito Bank & Trust.



Register by noon this Friday to be listed on a take-home roster distributed to all attendees. Click here to register.