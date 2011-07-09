Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:44 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Area Prepares for Visit By Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal couple will participate in a charity polo match on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 9, 2011 | 12:24 a.m.

The South Coast is gearing up for its first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Saturday as the royal couple make a special trip to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Prince William will take part in a charity polo match at the club in an effort to raise money for his foundation, the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. Middleton will award the trophy.

The event will be an all-day affair, and gates open for club admission at 10 a.m. and a lunch served by celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis at 1 p.m. The match will begin at 3 p.m. and the closing ceremonies are expected to take place at 4:30 p.m.

Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker and photographer Nick St.Oegger will be at the club to report on the day’s events, so check back with the site Saturday for updates.

For locals not attending the match Saturday, Noozhawk checked in with the California Highway Patrol’s Jeremy Wayland on what to expect from traffic in the area.

“The primary role of the CHP is to ensure traffic moves safely around the area of interest tomorrow,” he said, adding that CHP will have traffic control units on all of the major intersections surrounding the Polo Fields. “All of the roads will remain open; however, we remind those who live in the area, due to the extra amount of traffic, to leave early and expect some delay.”

Parking restrictions are in place and will be enforced, and there will be no parking on Via Real, Nidever and Foothill Road surrounding the Polo Fields.

“As a reminder, the Polo Fields are private property, so anyone who walks on to the property and attempts to look through the fence will be asked to leave,” Wayland said.

The City of Carpinteria is also looking forward to what the visit might mean for local businesses.

“We’re anticipating many ‘day visitors’ to stop in Carpinteria to dine, shop, visit the beach and enjoy Carpinteria’s hospitality,” said Lynda Lang, president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “For first-timers, we know they’ll look forward to a return visit.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 