Santa Barbara Area Prepares for Visit By Prince William, Kate Middleton

Royal couple will participate in a charity polo match on Saturday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The South Coast is gearing up for its first glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Saturday as the royal couple make a special trip to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Prince William will take part in a charity polo match at the club in an effort to raise money for his foundation, the American Friends of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry. Middleton will award the trophy.

The event will be an all-day affair, and gates open for club admission at 10 a.m. and a lunch served by celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis at 1 p.m. The match will begin at 3 p.m. and the closing ceremonies are expected to take place at 4:30 p.m.

Noozhawk contributing writer Melissa Walker and photographer Nick St.Oegger will be at the club to report on the day’s events, so check back with the site Saturday for updates.

For locals not attending the match Saturday, Noozhawk checked in with the California Highway Patrol’s Jeremy Wayland on what to expect from traffic in the area.

“The primary role of the CHP is to ensure traffic moves safely around the area of interest tomorrow,” he said, adding that CHP will have traffic control units on all of the major intersections surrounding the Polo Fields. “All of the roads will remain open; however, we remind those who live in the area, due to the extra amount of traffic, to leave early and expect some delay.”

Parking restrictions are in place and will be enforced, and there will be no parking on Via Real, Nidever and Foothill Road surrounding the Polo Fields.

“As a reminder, the Polo Fields are private property, so anyone who walks on to the property and attempts to look through the fence will be asked to leave,” Wayland said.

The City of Carpinteria is also looking forward to what the visit might mean for local businesses.

“We’re anticipating many ‘day visitors’ to stop in Carpinteria to dine, shop, visit the beach and enjoy Carpinteria’s hospitality,” said Lynda Lang, president and CEO of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce. “For first-timers, we know they’ll look forward to a return visit.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.