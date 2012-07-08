Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Seminar To Teach Biblical Conflict Resolution

Everyone experiences conflict. But few people know how to resolve conflict according to biblical principles. To address this issue, Ambassadors of Reconciliation is presenting a seminar, Blessed Are the Peacemakers, at 9 a.m. July 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Goleta. The seminar is free, and lunch is included.

The Blessed Are the Peacemakers seminar teaches people how to resolve family, business and church conflicts in a manner consistent with the Bible’s teaching. People worldwide have benefited from the wisdom and skills learned in this one-day event. Attendees learn how to achieve genuine reconciliation through sincere confessions, constructively confronting others, negotiating just agreements and forgiving the unforgivable.

Ambassadors of Reconciliation helps thousands of people resolve family, business, employment and church disputes. The seminar features stories from some of the people who used the principles taught and experienced reconciliation in seemingly impossible situations.

The nonprofit Ambassadors of Reconciliation is dedicated to assisting people to live, proclaim and cultivate lifestyles of reconciliation. In addition to providing resources and training for biblical conflict resolution, the ministry helps people in specific disputes through conflict coaching, mediation, arbitration and consulting services.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is hosting this internationally presented seminar to be available in Goleta. Registration will be at 8:30 a.m. July 21 and the seminar will be held from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church, at 380 N. Fairview Ave. Click here for more information or to register for the Blessed Are the Peacemakers seminar, call 805.967.1416 or visit the church office.

— Carol Stoop represents Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.