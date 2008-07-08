Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:07 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Walsh Stepping Down as Goleta Water District General Manager

Longtime executive tenders resignation effective Oct. 1.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 8, 2008 | 12:51 a.m.

In a letter thanking his bosses for the “trust and confidence” they put in him during his 11 years at the Goleta Water District, Kevin Walsh has tendered his resignation as general manager of the utility.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with the Board of Directors in successfully accomplishing the mission statement of the District,” wrote Walsh, who started in 1997 shortly after the GWD’s hookup to the State Water Project.

“... Together we built on the foundation others had left for us, and together we have made the entire organization a very strong one in all aspects.”

Walsh, who was named Santa Barbara County Special Districts Association‘s 2006 General Manager of the Year, has been credited for expanding the GWD’s water supply portfolio, overseeing upgrades to facilities, and heading a water conservation program. He has also been recently criticized, however, by local water watchdogs for his handling of the Urban Water Management Plan.

Walsh officially will step down Oct. 1, the 11th anniversary of his employment with the district.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

