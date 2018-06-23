Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:04 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Church Festival is All Fun and Games

St. Joseph's in Carpinteria will celebrate its 51st festival with music, food, raffles, rides and games.

By Gloria Regan | July 9, 2008 | 7:40 a.m.
image

St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria will celebrate 75 years of service and 51 years of festival fun this weekend. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 1500 Linden Ave. Admission and parking are free.

New to the festival this year will be 26 professional bands — Banda de Musica Norteña, music from northern Mexico, and the inaugural appearance of Ventura’s Sound Effect. Sound Effect is known for its rhythm and blues, jazz, rock and pop and has been together for more than 11 years.

Still the same will be the “real-deal” Mexican food. One of the time-tested food features is the authentic Taco de Cabeza, which is the best part of the cow’s cheek, and is barbecued for 24 hours. There also will be pozole, barbecue tri-tip sandwiches and burritos. Other food offerings include beef tacos, hot dogs, French fries and corn on the cob. Top off the meal with strawberry shortcake and ice cream or another treats. Adult beverages will include wine and beer, with lemonade, iced tea and Mexican “Aguas Frescas” also on hand.

There also will be spectacular rides, games and prizes for all ages. Cash raffle drawings for $500, $1,500 and $2,500 will be held throughout the day. View the entire Carpinteria area from the Ferris wheel, or experience the Space Ride and other attractions. Games will include the basketball shoot, Mexican bingo and others.

For younger children, check out the children’s corner with a Kiddie Karnival.

The annual festival is the largest source of income for St. Joseph Church.

Gloria Regan is the public relations coordinator for St. Joseph Church.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 