Church Festival is All Fun and Games

St. Joseph's in Carpinteria will celebrate its 51st festival with music, food, raffles, rides and games.

St. Joseph Church in Carpinteria will celebrate 75 years of service and 51 years of festival fun this weekend. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday at 1500 Linden Ave. Admission and parking are free.

New to the festival this year will be 26 professional bands — Banda de Musica Norteña, music from northern Mexico, and the inaugural appearance of Ventura’s Sound Effect. Sound Effect is known for its rhythm and blues, jazz, rock and pop and has been together for more than 11 years.

Still the same will be the “real-deal” Mexican food. One of the time-tested food features is the authentic Taco de Cabeza, which is the best part of the cow’s cheek, and is barbecued for 24 hours. There also will be pozole, barbecue tri-tip sandwiches and burritos. Other food offerings include beef tacos, hot dogs, French fries and corn on the cob. Top off the meal with strawberry shortcake and ice cream or another treats. Adult beverages will include wine and beer, with lemonade, iced tea and Mexican “Aguas Frescas” also on hand.

There also will be spectacular rides, games and prizes for all ages. Cash raffle drawings for $500, $1,500 and $2,500 will be held throughout the day. View the entire Carpinteria area from the Ferris wheel, or experience the Space Ride and other attractions. Games will include the basketball shoot, Mexican bingo and others.

For younger children, check out the children’s corner with a Kiddie Karnival.

The annual festival is the largest source of income for St. Joseph Church.

Gloria Regan is the public relations coordinator for St. Joseph Church.