Blood Center Donations Remain Low

As an incentive, United Blood Services will give residents an ice cream certificate for donating.

Blood donations this week have taken a dip since the Fourth of July, raising concerns for officials at United Blood Services, Central Coast.

The center has not achieved the 270 donations needed daily to maintain a sufficient supply on the Central Coast. Blood center officials fear that the increasing heat will cause donors to continue to stay away. Likewise, the willingness for the business community to host blood drives for August has diminished.

In an effort to boost donor interest, the blood center is inviting donors to cool off with a pint of ice cream. United Blood Services works with a number of promotional partners to encourage and thank volunteer blood donors, and now through Aug. 10, Cold Stone Creamery will give donors in South Santa Barbara County a certificate for a free pint of ice cream.

In addition, for the next three months, United Blood Services is holding its Toyota Prius Drive To Save Lives Giveaway. One winner from among 10 finalists will win a 2008 Toyota Prius. Give blood at a United Blood Services Central Coast center or blood drive through Sept. 30 for a chance to drive away with a new Prius. Donors can double their odds by depositing a second-chance entry at any Gold Coast Toyota dealership after donating blood.



If you are older than age 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds, donate blood at the center in Santa Barbara, Monday through Friday, or at a nearby blood drive. Click here for more information.

Here is a listing of UBSCC centers:

» San Luis Obispo: 4119 S. Broad St., 805.543.4290. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

» Santa Maria: 1770 S. Broadway, 805.928.2546. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Santa Barbara: 902 Laguna St. 805.965.7037. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

» Ventura: 1756 Eastman Ave., 800.715.3699. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.

» Camarillo: 2105 Pickwick Drive, 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

» Thousand Oaks: 1321 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 800.715.3699. 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Janna Nichols represents United Blood Services, Central Coast.