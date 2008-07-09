ExpressJet to Discontinue Service as of Sept. 1

Skyrocketing fuel prices force the airline to shut down service, including nonstop flights out of Santa Barbara.

ExpressJet Airlines has announced it will discontinue its nonstop service from Santa Barbara to Sacramento and San Diego as of Sept. 1. All ExpressJet cities are being closed.

“On behalf of everyone at ExpressJet Airlines, I would like to express our gratitude to the communities that provided such a warm welcome and were always supportive of our branded service,” ExpressJet CEO and President Jim Ream said. “If we had any other choice, we would not take this difficult action. However, rising fuel prices has made the operation impossible to sustain.”

Tickets on ExpressJet Airlines for travel before Sept. 2 will not be affected. In fact, ExpressJet will continue selling tickets for customers wishing to travel before Sept. 2. Tickets can be purchased online at www.expressjet.com, by calling 888.958.XJET or through travel agents and online distributors.

Customers holding tickets for a flight after Sept. 1 should call ExpressJet Reservations at 888.958.XJET to request a refund.

The ExpressJet service from Santa Barbara to Sacramento is especially popular with 80 percent average load factors. It began service at the Santa Barbara Airport in November 2007, but it is not able to make a profit because of high fuel costs.

Terri Gibson is a marketing and communications manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.