Motocross Riders Take the Fast Track to Fun

Riders of all skill levels get their kicks at Zaca Station MX Park, in the hills of the Santa Ynez Valley.

By Jon Shafer, Noozhawk Contributor | July 9, 2008 | 5:33 p.m.
image
Zaca Station MX Park, located in the hills of the Santa Ynez Valley, has three tracks. The main track covers about 1.3 miles of challenging terrain, including steep hills, dramatic drops, obstacles and jumps for the most experienced riders. (Jon Shafer / Noozhawk photo)

Nestled among the oak trees in the middle of the Santa Ynez Valley wine country are daredevils on motocross bikes flying over jumps, power sliding around berms and bouncing off whup-dee-doos.

Zaca Station MX Park, the only true first-class motocross track on the Central Coast, opened in 2005.

Local riders previously had to travel much farther to stretch out their wings on the high-performance, four-stroke, two-wheeled machines.

Three tracks are available to riders, each catering to riders of specific skill levels.

The main track is touted as a “classic” motocross track, covering about 1.3 miles of challenging terrain. Laid out on a hillside, it features steep hills and dramatic drops and is loaded with obstacles and jumps that even the most experienced riders appreciate.

The short track was designed with more intermediate riders in mind.

image
The park’s mini track is designed for the smallest of riders. (Jon Shafer / Noozhawk photo)

The track is considerably shorter than the main track, and the terrain features are considered to be less intense and less demanding.

The mini track is tailored for the smallest of riders. It is a safe, small track for bikes of 80ccs or smaller, making it a place for children to learn to ride.

Zaca Station MX Park is open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, including directions and fees, visit www.zacastationmx.com.

Jon Shafer is a frequent Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached through www.rinconsurfblog.com.

