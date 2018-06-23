Pass Promotion on Now for Ojai Film Festival

The Ojai Film Festival, to be held Nov. 6-9, has announced a special sale on VIP Gold and VIP Platinum passes, available through Aug. 15 on the festival’s Web site.

VIP Gold passes provide special seating at all events and provide entry into all films, all special events, all special screenings, plus the opening night party on Nov. 6, the Lifetime Achievement Award special screening and gala honoring Lauren Shuler Donner and Richard Donner on Nov. 7, the special screening and gala honoring Ray Bradbury on Nov. 8, and the awards brunch on Nov. 9, all at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa.

VIP Platinum passes include all of the benefits of the VIP Gold Pass plus entry to the first Ojai Film Festival Celebrity Golf Classic at the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa, hosted by actor Malcolm McDowell. Ojai Valley Inn & Spa is a PGA-rated golf course.

The Gold & Platinum pass promotion is buy one pass at full price and get the second pass, of the same type, at half price. VIP Gold passes are on sale for $300 and VIP Platinum passes are $700. The passes are nontransferable. Visit the Ojai Film Festival Web site at www.ojaifilmfestival.com to purchase passes.

Mo McFadden is executive director of the Ojai Film Festival.