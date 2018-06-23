Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:00 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 

Wildling Art Museum Talks Put Local Artists in the Spotlight

By Holly Cline | July 9, 2008 | 11:08 a.m.

The Wildling Art Museum has invited local artists, whose works are included in the summer exhibition Endangered Species: Flora & Fauna in Peril, to speak about their art.

Every Saturday at 11:30 a.m., from July 12 to Aug. 23, an artist will be at the exhibition to talk for 20 minutes about their work and their concern for endangered species. The “Spotlight Talks” are free, as is admission to the museum. A $2 donation is requested.

The first “Spotlight Talk” on Saturday will feature Chris Chapman, a well-known Santa Barbara artist and member of the O.A.K. group of landscape painters. Chapman, who is represented by the Ellen Easton Gallery in Montecito, has taught botanical illustration for many years through Santa Barbara City College’s Adult Education program. Jan Timbrook’s recent book, Chumash Ethnobotany, was illustrated by Chapman. Her watercolor paintings in the Endangered Species exhibition represent the California jewelflower and the Ventura marsh milk-vetch.

Other “Spotlight Talks” are:

» July 19: Nina Warner, an associate professor in the Art Department at Santa Barbara City College since 1987, will speak about her handmade book in the exhibition, which is filled with graphite and watercolor drawings of the mountain yellow-legged frog (Rana muscosa).

» July 26: Ann Hefferman is a Santa Barbara artist who prefers to work in pastel on paper and pavement. In 2001, she was a featured artists at IMadonnari, the annual chalk festival at the Santa Barbara Mission, and had a gallery show of her work at Sullivan Goss in Santa Barbara. Her work in the exhibition is a pastel and colored pencil painting of Oahu tree snails.

» Aug. 2: Richard Lindekens is a photographer from the Santa Ynez Valley. His two photographs in the exhibition represent the bald eagle. Lindekens is a former military and commercial pilot who flies all over the world seeking memorable scenes to capture with his camera. He will present a workshop Aug. 7-12 on photographing wild birds.

» Aug. 9: Suzan Hamilton Todd, who was born and raised in Brooklyn and received her art training in New York, moved to the Santa Ynez Valley with her late husband, Steven. She became well known for her flamboyant paintings and murals of horses. Since the unexpected death of her husband, she has been painting mostly hawks and falcons. Two paintings of the Northern aplomado falcon are in the exhibition.

» Aug. 16: Peter Gaede is a Santa Barbara artist whose watercolor and colored pencil drawing, A Naturalist’s Encounter with Snowy Plovers, is included in the Endangered Species exhibition. Gaede has a degree in scientific illustration from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and his clients include the National Geographic Society, University of California Press, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and the Nature Conservancy.

» Aug. 23: The final talk will be presented by David Gallup of Thousand Oaks. Gallup is represented in the exhibition with two oil paintings, Fading Light on Carrington Point and Pacific Gold, landscapes featuring the brown pelican and the Western snowy plover. The latter painting was awarded Honorable Mention. Gallup is becoming well known for his extensive group of paintings of the Channel Islands, which are the subjects of a documentary in production for commercial release, and will tour the United States and beyond, promoting conservation and natural history education.

The exhibition Endangered Species: Flora & Fauna in Peril will continue through Sept. 14.

The Wildling Art Museum is in Los Olivos at 2329 Jonata St. Public hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 805.688.1082 or visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

Holly Cline is the director of marketing and public relations for the Wildling Art Museum.

 

