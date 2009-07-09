Caltrans Completes EIR for Cold Spring Bridge Project

The public may review the document online or at a public library

Caltrans has completed the Environmental Impact Report for the proposed suicide barrier on the Cold Spring Bridge on State Route 154.

The public may review the document at the Santa Barbara Public Library System branches in Santa Barbara, Solvang, Goleta and Montecito.

Caltrans proposes constructing a barrier on the bridge to reduce the number of people who have jumped from the structure. Since the bridge was built in 1963, 47 people have committed suicide at the location, with 33 deaths occurring in the past 25 years.

Caltrans, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol, the Glendon Association and local elected officials support the effort to improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2010.

The public also may review the Environmental Impact Report on the Caltrans District 5 Web site by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.