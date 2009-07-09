Green Shorts Video Contest Winners Announced

The Community Environmental Council, in partnership with Samy’s Camera, Santa Barbara Channels Community Television and 13 other Tri-County organizations presented awards to local artists for the Green Shorts Video Contest, an annual video-shorts film festival focused on improving the planet, helping the environment and being green.

This year’s contest theme was “Life After Oil” (Santa Barbara’s 2009 Earth Day theme). The two-minute video shorts are heartwarming, inspiring, funny and sometimes cutting, and are now available online for viewing (click here) and can be viewed on Santa Barbara Channel 17 through August.

The top finalists were awarded prizes ranging from a Macbook laptop computer to a $100 Samy’s Camera gift certificate.

The winners were:

» First place: “One Million Gardens.” The greening of our own life is the key ingredient to sustainable civilization — start a garden. Directed by William Martin

» Second place: “Worms Not Oil.” Follow a Santa Barbara local on her quest to reduce her environmental impact with the help of some wriggly red worms. Directed by Lori La Riva.

» Third place: “A Humanistic Approach.” By appealing to the sense of responsibility, the movie encourages viewers to consider their daily activities and be proactive in making environmentally friendly lifestyle changes. Directed by Rebekah Meredith and Moonie Shin.

» Age 11 or younger student winner: “Mother Nature.” The delicate balance of nature as seen through the eyes of one of her creatures. Directed by Coby Kaufer.

» Ages 12 to 18 student winner: “Just Imagine ... ” A brief look at the many layers of the problems with oil consumption that encompass our everyday lives. Directed by Erik Choquette.

» College winner: “Spencer the Waster.” Meet Spencer. He wastes anything and everything, but in the end he has a choice. Directed by Addison Smith.

» Viewers Choice Award: “Spencer the Waster,” directed by Addison Smith, and “We Will Begin Anew,” directed by Paul Lynch.



Winners were selected by a panel of judges including actor/director Tim Matheson; Phyllis dePicciotto, founder and former director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; Michael Hanrahan, president and co-founder of The Ocean Channel; Adam Lundquist, the co-host of the 92.9 KJEE morning show; D.J. Palladino, producer of the Magic Lantern Films series; veteran journalist John Palminteri; and Bob Banner, editor for HopeDance Magazine.



For more information about the Green Short Video Contest, click here or call the Community Environmental Council at 805.963.0583.

— Megan Diaz is an energy program associate for the Community Environmental Council.