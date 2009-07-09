Highway 101/HOV Lane Project Rolls On with Public Meetings

Caltrans and local officials hold the second of two gatherings to gauge residents' reactions to plans to widen the corridor and help ease congestion

Carpool lanes are coming soon to the Highway 101 corridor.

The heavily trafficked area from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara to Mussel Shoals in Ventura County is slated to expand to six lanes wide with an additional high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in both northbound and southbound directions.

The project, led by Caltrans and primarily sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, was presented during a public meeting Wednesday night at the Montecito Country Club. The first public meeting was held Tuesday night in Carpinteria.

A four-phase plan to help ease congestion in the area includes encouraging alternative transportation options, replacing some bridges and crossings, widening areas and adding HOV lanes.

The largest and most expensive part of the project, phase four, was discussed at the public meeting. Phase four involves 10.3 miles of additional lanes — one carpool lane in each direction — and has an estimated cost of $425 million, $140 million of which is already set aside from Measure A local sales tax revenues, according to Caltrans project manager Scott Eades.

Steve Vandenburgh, the deputy director of SBCAG, said the organization is trying to get state and federal funding to match contributions.

Phase four is still in the planning process, and Caltrans held the meeting to “see the initial reaction,” Caltrans public information officer Jim Shivers said. The environmental and design stage involves getting public input and many environmental and technical studies.

The larger goals of the “lane and a train” four-phase project include discussing schedule changes with Amtrak to make commuting by train a viable option, Vandenburgh said. While existing trains and track would be used, funding would be needed for extra sidings — places for trains to pull over to share the track with owner Union Pacific — and operating costs.

SBCAG already worked with Caltrans to apply for federal stimulus funding for the expected $40 million to $50 million needed for the extra sidings, and have $45 million in separate funding for the train plans from Measure A and state gas tax funds, Vandenburgh said. The HOV lanes and commuter trains are of equal priority, he said.

Residents who attended the meeting were mainly expressed concern about lefthand exits, the expansion’s effect on landscaping and looking into all alternatives.

As was the case when a similar project was proposed and denied in the early 1990s, citizens were concerned with the overall aesthetic result and effects on landscaping. Caltrans presented multiple landscaping options — having more on the outsides of lanes, in the medians or a mixture of both — but could not deny that some areas’ landscaping may suffer at expense of the project.

The time frame for phase four is not immediate — the draft environmental document release won’t be until fall or winter of 2010, design and permitting will be from 2011-13 and construction isn’t slated to begin until 2014. It’s possible that the project could be broken up into smaller portions because of funding or traffic issues, Eades said.

Phase one of the larger project, which includes adding lanes between Milpas Street and Cabrillo Boulevard, is under construction and is expected to be completed in 2012.

Phase two will begin in 2011 and will add HOV lanes between Carpinteria and Mussel Shoals. Its environmental document was approved in December 2008, and its estimated cost is $132 million.

Phase three includes reconstruction of the Linden and Casitas Pass interchanges. Its estimated cost is $70 million to $100 million, and $60 million has been set aside for it, Vandenburgh said.

The entire Highway 101 corridor project’s conception was influenced by the 101 in Motion report, which outlined congestion problems and possible solutions in Santa Barbara County.

Partners in the project include Caltrans, SBCAG, Santa Barbara County and the cities of Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

