Jewish Federation Welcomes New Executive Director

Michael Rassler has spent his career in Jewish Communal Service

By Nancy Friedland | July 9, 2009 | 7:25 p.m.

The board of directors of Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara has announced Michael Rassler as its new executive director.

Michael Rassler

Rassler was most recently the CEO of the United Jewish Federation of San Diego County. He has spent his professional career in Jewish Communal Service, working with federations in Miami, Boca Raton and Long Beach.

Rassler was recently elected to serve on the national board of the Association of Jewish Communal Organization Professionals. He has led a series of special campaigns for Israel, the 2008 Wildfire Emergency Relief Fund and several capital efforts, including the Seimens and Alpert JCC Campuses in Boca Raton and Long Beach.

Rassler was instrumental in facilitating the establishment of a Jewish Studies Program and Advisory Council at Cal State University, Long Beach.

Under his stewardship, United Jewish Federation of San Diego County received the inaugural Partners Award from the Union of Reform Judaism, recognizing the San Diego Federation as having the best synagogue relations.

Rassler has master’s degrees in social work, Jewish studies and business administration, and an international graduate degree in Hebrew and Jewish Studies from the World Union of Jewish Students in Arad, Israel.

Rassler has relocated to Santa Barbara with his wife, Ruth, and their two sons, Ari and Jared.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

