‘Protecting Your Trade Secrets’ Topic of Breakfast Seminar

“Keep It Secret! Protecting Your Trade Secrets and Your Customers’ Confidential Data,” presented by attorney Jim Scafide, will be the topic of the latest in a series of free business breakfast seminars by the Buynak Law Firm.

The seminar will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. July 23 at the Santa Ynez Valley office, 433 Alisal Road, Suite C, in Solvang.

Scafide brings more than 20 years experience in government and legal experience, including serving as a senior adviser to the Massachusetts attorney general on regulatory matters, including matters of confidential data.

“Proprietary trade secrets are at the heart of every business — whether a winery, rancher, restaurant or software company,” Scafide said. “There are legal ways of protecting yourself so that no one uses your approach to compete with you. This program is designed to inform businesses of the current state of the law in these areas and to offer compliance with California law.”

A complimentary continental breakfast will include organic fruit, coffee, tea, juices and pastries. Space is limited to the first 20 guests to RSVP to 805.688.8090 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

“We want businesses to succeed, to be able to use their creativity to the fullest without someone replicating their business model and ripping them off — without all of the upfront development costs,” managing partner Tim Buynak said. “Protect yourself and your business — that’s what you will learn at Jim’s seminar.”

— Laura Kath is a publicist.