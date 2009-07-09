Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Study Ranks ‘Hotspots’ of Human Impact on Coastal Areas

An analysis by UCSB scientists explores the risk to marine ecosystems

By UCSB | July 9, 2009 | 1:33 p.m.

Coastal marine ecosystems are at risk worldwide as a result of human activities, according to scientists at UCSB who have recently published a study in the Journal of Conservation Letters. The authors have performed the first integrated analysis of all coastal areas of the world.

“Resource management and conservation in coastal waters must address a litany of impacts from human activities, from the land, such as urban runoff and other types of pollution, and from the sea,” said Benjamin Halpern, first author, who is based at the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis at UCSB. “One of the great challenges is to decide where and how much to allocate limited resources to tackling these problems. Our results identify where it is absolutely imperative that land-based threats are addressed — so-called hotspots of land-based impact — and where these land-based sources of impact are minimal or can be ignored.”

The hottest hotspot is at the mouth of the Mississippi River, Halpern said, with the other top 10 in Asia and the Mediterranean. “These are areas where conservation efforts will almost certainly fail if they don’t directly address what people are doing on land upstream from these locations.”

Nutrient runoff from upstream farms has caused a persistent “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico, where the Mississippi runs into this body of water. The dead zone is caused by an overgrowth of algae that feeds on the nutrients and takes up most of the oxygen in the water.

The authors state that they have provided the first integrated analysis for all coastal areas of the world. They surveyed four key land-based drivers of ecological change:nutrient input from agriculture in urban settings, organic pollutants derived from pesticides, inorganic pollutants from urban runoff and direct impact of human populations on coastal marine habitats.

Halpern explained that a large portion of the world’s coastlines experience very little effect of what happens on land — nearly half of the coastline and more than 90 percent of all coastal waters.

“This is because a vast majority of the planet’s landscape drains into relatively few very large rivers that in turn affect a small amount of coastal area,” Halpern said. “In these places with little impact from human activities on land, marine conservation can and needs to focus primarily on what is happening in the ocean. For example: fishing, climate change, invasive species and commercial shipping.”

Co-authors from NCEAS are Colin Ebert, Carrie Kappel, Matthew Perry, Kimberly Selkoe and Shaun Walbridge. Fiorenza Micheli of Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station and Elizabeth Madin of UCSB’s Department of Ecology, Evolution and Marine Biology are also co-authors.

NCEAS is funded by the National Science Foundation. The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, the National Marine Sanctuaries and an NSF Graduate Research Fellowship provided additional support for the research.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 