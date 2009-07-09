Friday, June 8 , 2018, 12:47 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Arrested for Taking ‘Upskirt’ Photo of Woman

Police say there may be more victims after a property search reveals numerous photos and videos taken in public

By Todd Stoney | July 9, 2009 | 9:16 p.m.

About 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, a 27-year-old female arrived at the Santa Barbara Police Department to report a sexual battery that had occurred earlier at the intersection of Figueroa and Chapala streets.

The victim told officers she had left work at 10 a.m. to make a bank deposit. She noticed a Hispanic male adult, later identified by police as Sijifredo Sotelo, 33, with a bicycle, walking closely behind her.

The suspect continued to follow the victim as she walked on State Street to Figueroa Street, and to the intersection of Figueroa and Chapala. The victim waited for the crosswalk light. The victim then felt a slight bump at her thighs and realized that her skirt had been lifted. She turned and saw the suspect holding a camera. He fled on his bicycle.

The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult wearing a black “workout” shirt, red mesh shorts and a baseball cap.

Officers searched the area and found Sotelo on State Street near the intersection with Carrillo Street. When the officer attempted to stop him, Sotelo fled on his bicycle.

The officer lost sight of Sotelo as he fled eastbound on Carrillo Street. Officers continued their search and later located Sotelo on the first block of East Padre Street. He was arrested.

Police say a search of Sotelo’s property revealed numerous photographs and videos of women in public. Some of the photographs and videos depicted “upskirt” shots of females. The investigation revealed that Sotelo had been involved in this type of activity for about two months.

The police encourage unidentified victims or witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Terrence at 805.897.2335.

Sotelo was arrested and booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of obtaining a photo for sexual gratification without consent and resisting or delaying an officer.

A photo of Sotelo has not been released because of the ongoing investigation.

— Todd Stoney represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

