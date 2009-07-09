West Nile Virus Reported in Santa Barbara County

A dead bird in the Santa Ynez Valley tests positive for the virus

Santa Barbara County has had its first West Nile activity this year with the report that a dead bird found in the Happy Canyon region of the Santa Ynez Valley tested positive for the virus.

The yellow-billed magpie, found on June 24, was submitted for testing by the Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County. Last year, only one dead bird from Santa Barbara County tested positive for the virus.

“This is not unexpected.” said Dr. Elliot Schulman, health officer and director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. “Summer is the time when mosquito activity increases. It’s a good reminder for us all to take steps to avoid mosquito bites.”

West Nile is transmitted to humans and animals through a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds. Human-to-human transmission of West Nile doesn’t occur. Individuals can reduce their risk of mosquito-borne diseases by taking these precautions:

» Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, especially at dawn and dusk.

» Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.

» Apply insect repellent according to label instructions.

» Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

» Eliminate all sources of standing water on property that can support mosquito breeding.

The West Nile virus has been detected in California in 25 of 58 counties this year, with no human cases confirmed.

Most individuals who are infected with West Nile will not experience any illness. Others will have only mild symptoms, such as fever, headache and body aches. However, West Nile can be severe in the elderly and individuals with lowered immune systems.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.