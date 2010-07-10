Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 8:36 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Castillo, Nuno Team Up at Montecito Bank & Trust’s Carpinteria Branch

They'll serve as branch manager and assistant manager, respectively

By Carolyn Tulloh | July 10, 2010

Montecito Bank & Trust has announced that Anthony Castillo has joined the bank as vice president and branch manager of the Carpinteria branch.

“We are excited to have Anthony join our branch management team. With 11 years of financial services experience in Carpinteria, we couldn’t think of a better match,” said Janet Garufis, bank president and chief executive officer. “Anthony is very enthusiastic about Montecito Bank & Trust, and we know our Carpinteria customers will receive the world-class experience we strive to deliver each and every day.

“Anthony is deeply committed to collaboration and teamwork, and his staff will benefit from his management style.”

Castillo grew up in Santa Barbara and attended SBCC. He is active in the community serving as an executive board member of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Carpinteria and the Santa Barbara County Flower & Nursery Growers Association. He also serves as the treasurer for Relay for Life Carpinteria and supports the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

His personal passions include family and participating in sports, and he’s an avid collector of classic cars.

Brandee Nuno rejoins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Carpinteria branch as the assistant branch manager after spending time at the bank’s Montecito branch.

Nuno is a native of Carpinteria and knows many of the bank’s customers well. She is attending SBCC and is active in the community, serving as board secretary for the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Foundation, volunteering for United Way’s Fun in the Sun summer event and has served as a team captain for the American Heart Association.

Her most important role of all is devoting herself to her 8-year-old son, who keeps her on the go.

“Brandee is an excellent management team match with Anthony,” Garufis said, “and we look forward to seeing the results of their hard work along with the rest of the branch staff.”

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 

