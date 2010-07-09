Channel Islands YMCA Honors Five Volunteers with Golden Triangle Awards

Volunteer Daniel Hochman of the Santa Barbara YMCA was among the recipients

The Channel Islands YMCA held its 123rd annual Meeting and Awards Presentation at the Saint Barbara Greek Orthodox Church on June 17.

More than 140 members, board members, staff and community members from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties were in attendance. The event kicked off with a welcome from Association Board of Directors chairman Brian Gough.

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the YMCA Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Awards by James Armstrong, Finance Committee chairman. Volunteers were honored for their outstanding service to the seven branches of the Channel Islands YMCA.

“YMCAs are first and foremost volunteer organizations; volunteer-founded, volunteer-based and volunteer-led. Volunteers are at the heart of every YMCA, and that is why YMCAs are at the heart of community life” Sal Cisneros said. “Without our volunteers, we would never be able to provide the degree of services and aid we provide the community each year.”

In recognition of outstanding service, the following individuals were presented the YMCA 2010 Golden Triangle of Distinguished Service Award:

» Jim Dixon — A board member of the Lompoc Family YMCA since 1992, Dixon has served as board chairman, campaign chairman and is the Board Development Committee chairman. In 2009, he became a member of the Association Board of Directors.

» Elaine “Maidy” Dreyfuss — Dreyfuss has provided leadership in every annual campaign at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA since joining the board in 1999. She served on the Leadership and Founders Capital committees and is a member of the Program Committee.

» Joan Grasty — Grasty has been a committed and passionate volunteer at the Camarillo Family YMCA for more than 12 years. She is a board member, Heritage Club member, Major Gifts Campaign leader and serves on numerous committees.

» Paul Mistele — A respected, committed and caring leader, Mistele has served as a YMCA volunteer for more than two decades. Since 2004, he has been the treasurer and chairman of the Finance Committee for the Ventura Family YMCA. Not only does he consistently provide guidance and sound financial advice, Mistele is also fully committed to supporting the annual campaign and has twice served as leader of the Chairman’s Roundtable.

» Daniel Hochman — A committed volunteer for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA, Hochman has served as board chairman, Finance Committee chairman, Board Development chairman and is a Heritage Club member. His strong leadership was instrumental in the branch receiving matching funds for the Capital Campaign and in implementing the branch strategic plan.

The evening also celebrated and recognized the outstanding accomplishments of staff, financial development achievements and innovative programming.

— Susan Sawyer is the communications and marketing director for the Channel Islands YMCA.