Gerald Carpenter: Concerto Competitors Playing Final Rounds

The last round of the Music Academy competition will be Saturday in Hahn Hall, followed by a grand performance on July 24

With the possible exception of the opera production, Concerto Night is the most eagerly anticipated event of the Music Academy of the West’s Summer Festival.

The two events, of course, have a great deal in common: brilliant, young (and generally good-looking) musicians getting to shine in a musical setting that shows off their solo abilities, not to mention (especially in the concertos) the drama, the conflict, the triumphs.

This year’s concerto winners will perform before an orchestra of the peers, the Festival Orchestra, at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in The Granada. Daniel Hege will be the conductor.

By that time, however, the envelopes will have been opened and the winners announced. If you would like to come into the story a bit earlier and weigh your choices against those of the official judges while the competition is still going on, your chance comes this Saturday, July 10, in Hahn Hall, during the Concerto Competition Finals.

The fact that these competitions use a piano instead of an orchestra tends to throw the playing — or singing — of the competitor into high relief. There will be two sessions, with separate admissions, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. At $12 for the morning session and $13 for the afternoon session, you’re getting a lot of good music for not much money.

For tickets and more information about the Music Academy, click here or call 805.969.8787.

