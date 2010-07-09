Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp Ready to Roll

The camp, for ages 5 to 19, begins Monday at the UCSB Recreation Center

The 2010 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp will be held July 12-16 at the UCSB Recreation Center.

The camp provides sport and recreation skill development for children, youths and young adults ages 5 to 19 who use a wheelchair to participate in sports.

The camp counselors and instructors are individuals who use wheelchairs as their own means for participation in sports activities.

Mentors provide a unique opportunity for these young athletes. This is the only camp of its kind on the Central Coast, and campers attend from the tri-counties and beyond.

The Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp has been held for more than 25 years. However, this is the third year that the Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital have partnered to organize and sponsor the camp.



For more information about the Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp, contact Rene’ Van Hoorn at Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.569.8999 x82102.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.