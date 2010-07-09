Meeting of Channel Islands Sanctuary Advisory Council Open to the Public

Members will address protecting whales, ocean acidification, the Gulf oil spill and the National Marine Sanctuaries Act

The public is invited to attend a meeting of the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Channel Islands National Park headquarters, 1901 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura.

Highlights include updates and discussions on work to reduce whale ship strikes, ocean acidification, the Gulf of Mexico oil spill and reauthorization of the National Marine Sanctuaries Act.

The Sanctuary Advisory Council is made up of 21 members representing the interests of commercial fishing, recreational fishing, nonconsumptive recreation, tourism, business, research, education, conservation, Chumash community, public at-large and 10 government agencies).

— Michael Murray is deputy superintendent of programs for the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.