Tickets Now Available Online for Wine Grower Cook-Off

The July 25 event will include food, music and — of course — wine

Tickets are now available online for the second annual Wine Grower Cook-Off.

The Central Coast Wine Growers Association is hosting the Grower Cook-Off on July 25 at Salisbury Vineyards in Avila Valley.

Click here and then click on “Buy Tickets” to order online. Tickets also can be purchased for the annual Summer Extravaganza set for Aug. 14 at the Rancho Arroyo Grande Event Center, home of Conway Family Wines just outside Arroyo Grande.

The cook-off will begin at noon, with judging at 12:30 p.m. Then relax on the patio with a glass of Salisbury wine while listening to entrancing sounds of Nataly Lola until 4 p.m.

The association will have hourly vineyard trolley tours during which growers will explain the most interesting aspects of viticulture.

The cook-off lunch is $15 for adults and $7 for children, which includes hearty helpings of each of the barbecue offerings; salad, beans and bread along with iced tea or water. Wine will be available for purchase from Salisbury Vineyards, and admission is free for those who participate in the cook-off.

For those who don’t plan to arrive until after 1 p.m., admission for Salisbury’s Schoolhouse Rock Concert Series is $5 for adults and free for children, and Salisbury wine, food and other beverages will be available for purchase.

— John Burke represents the Central Coast Wine Growers Association.