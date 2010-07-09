Women’s Economic Ventures Schedules Free Orientation

Women’s Economic Ventures is holding free Self-Employment Training orientation sessions in Santa Barbara.
Learn more about WEV’s 14-week comprehensive course on how to start or grow your own business. Get information about business training, small-business loans and other resources available through WEV, a nationally recognized, local nonprofit.
Orientation attendance is required to enroll in the SET course, which begins in September.
Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 27, Aug. 5, Aug. 18 and Aug. 24, and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 10.
For locations and reservations, click here or call 805.965.6073 x100.
