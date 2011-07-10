Best Coast Rides a Wave of Indie Popularity into SOhO Concert

Best Coast, another one of the most popular Indie rock bands to draw thousands to their performance during the first day of the massive Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee last month, is playing at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Sunday.

The all-ages show presented by Club Mercy will feature the Los Angeles-based band playing its own unique version of surf music. The power trio is fronted by singer, songwriter and guitar player Bethany Cosentino. The other members include Bobb Bruno, a musical master, who plays a variety of instruments, and Indie veteran drummer Ali Koehler.

If you want to hear what the future of surf music sounds like don’t miss this little Gem of a show.

The Best Coast concert begins at 8 p.m. Sunday at SOhO, 1221 State St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $21.50 and can be purchased at the door. Click here for more information, or call 805.962.7776.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.