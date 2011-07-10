Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Channels Earns Grant Agreement Renewal, to Get New Location

City of Santa Barbara approves continuation while organization plans move to Hutton Parker Foundation building on Salinas Street

By Keri Stokstad for the Santa Barbara Channels | July 10, 2011 | 12:23 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Channels is pleased to make the following announcements:

The City of Santa Barbara Renews Grant Agreement with the Santa Barbara Channels to Provide Public and Educational Access Services

On June 28, the city of Santa Barbara mayor and City Council voted to renew the grant agreement with the Santa Barbara Channels to continue to provide public and education access services.

“In these difficult economic times, the decision to continue the agreement to fund the Santa Barbara Channels reflects the city’s support of community-access television and programming of local significance,” said Candi Corbani, board chairwoman of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Channels.

The grant agreement provides operational funding as well as financial support from Public, Education, and Government (PEG) fees provided through the recently adopted state franchise agreement for capital needs such as equipment replacement.

The Santa Barbara Channels also receives funds to support access services from Santa Barbara County (through January 2015) and the city of Carpinteria (through January 2018).

The Santa Barbara Channels Plans Move to New Location on Salinas Street

The Hutton Parker Foundation continues its legacy of providing support to nonprofit organizations by leasing space to the Santa Barbara Channels at 329 S. Salinas St. on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

“We are happy to provide space and support to the Santa Barbara Channels,” said Tom Parker, president of the Hutton Parker Foundation. “We believe this is a great opportunity to reinvigorate community media in the Santa Barbara area and help local nonprofits utilize this great media resource.”

“The move will allow the organization be back more centrally located to serve the communities of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Gaviota,” said Keri Stokstad, the Channels executive director. “We’re excited about the location, which is easily accessible off Highway 101 and by bus, and the opportunity to renovate the space to accommodate better access to communications tools and provide timely local information to viewers.”

The Channels will share the building with other successful nonprofit organizations such as Camerata Pacifica, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum and Women’s Economic Ventures.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Channels, which operates Public Access (Channel 17) and Educational Access (Channel 21). Click here to make on online donation to the Santa Barbara Channels. Become a friend of the Channels on Facebook. Follow the Channels on Twitter: @sbchannels.

— Keri Stokstad is executive director of the Santa Barbara Channels.

 

