AAN Releases Web Video Urging Capps to Repeal Health-Care Law

The American Action Network released Monday morning a new Web video titled “Repeal” urging Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and other California members of Congress to vote to repeal the health-care tax.
Later this week, the U.S. House will vote on the Repeal Obamacare Act.
This video comes in addition to a just-announced $1.2 million national issue advocacy campaign from AAN, including direct mail, print advertising and robocalls in 35 districts.
“It’s time,” AAN communications director Dan Conston said. “Time for Congresswoman Capps to finally help her constituents by repealing Obamacare and this disastrous health-care tax.”