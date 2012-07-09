Planning Committee Named for Phoenix of SB’s ‘Just One Small Step!’ Event

Music, games, prizes and tours will be among the festivities for the July 21 benefit at Alameda Park

The event planning committee for “Just One Small Step!” a benefit for Phoenix of Santa Barbara, has been finalized, according to J. T. Turner, executive director of the mental health nonprofit and co-chair of the “Just One Small Step!” event.

Joining Turner in planning the event are committee members Gary Haddow, a community volunteer; Julie Kessler-Solomon, Phoenix board member; Kiyomi Labuguen, Phoenix development specialist; Robert Mislang, Phoenix board member; and Alex Smariga, Phoenix board treasurer and the other co-chair for “Just One Small Step!”

Billed as a non-walkathon, “Just One Small Step!” is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 21 at Alameda Park, at Micheltorena and Anacapa streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

The event planning committee lists live music, games, prizes, breakfast burritos provided by Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, a sneaker-painting contest, a bounce house, green screen photos, raffles, face painting, tours of the Phoenix House facilities, and test drives in a Toyota Sienna as headliners for the day’s activities.

“The goal of ‘Just One Small Step!’ is to give individuals and families the opportunity to help raise funds for two new vans for Phoenix House and Mountain House, which are our two residential treatment programs for mentally ill adults,” Smariga said. “We hope the entire community can join us.”

For more information about “Just One Small Step!” including sponsorship opportunities, call Dinah Thompson at 805.965.3434 or click here.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing Phoenix of Santa Barbara.