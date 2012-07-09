CrossFit Pacific Coast Marks Three-Year Milestone

In June 2009, the economy was in a full-blown depression, which wouldn’t normally be a good time to move to a new town and become a first-time business owner, but that’s exactly what Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone did.

The two friends and former water polo teammates at Boston College were living on opposite ends of California when the idea struck them to open a CrossFit affiliate gym together. They settled on Santa Barbara as the location for their new venture, packed their bags and moved to town without knowing a single person.

Three years later, the popularity of CrossFit worldwide has exploded, and their gym, CrossFit Pacific Coast, has grown from a single member in June 2009 to more than 150 members and a new downtown location at 220 E. Cota St. with more than 3,000 square feet of workout space.

On the surface, CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program defined by constantly varied, high intensity, functional movements.

But, Boehm says, “the heart of any CrossFit gym is the community within it, and we couldn’t be happier with the way Santa Barbara has embraced us, and our gym.”

CrossFIt Pacific Coast has created a close community of like-minded individuals who come from all walks of life — from former Olympic athletes to a grandmother.

They opened their doors with the mission of providing the highest level of coaching and wellness support to their clients, and have been able to accomplish this is by continually adding classes and services that can benefit their members. In addition to CrossFit training, they offer yoga classes, endurance programs, natural running and Olympic lifting seminars, a bridal program, wellness seminars and private training.

“We always want to improve our product and create the best opportunity for our members to achieve their goals,” Malzone said, “and hosting seminars and classes are some of the ways we try to do that.”

— Eric Malzone is a co-owner of CrossFit Pacific Coast.