Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

CrossFit Pacific Coast Marks Three-Year Milestone

Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone celebrate rising membership and a new downtown location

By Eric Malzone for CrossFit Pacific Coast | July 9, 2012 | 11:01 p.m.

In June 2009, the economy was in a full-blown depression, which wouldn’t normally be a good time to move to a new town and become a first-time business owner, but that’s exactly what Traver Boehm and Eric Malzone did.

The two friends and former water polo teammates at Boston College were living on opposite ends of California when the idea struck them to open a CrossFit affiliate gym together. They settled on Santa Barbara as the location for their new venture, packed their bags and moved to town without knowing a single person.

Three years later, the popularity of CrossFit worldwide has exploded, and their gym, CrossFit Pacific Coast, has grown from a single member in June 2009 to more than 150 members and a new downtown location at 220 E. Cota St. with more than 3,000 square feet of workout space.

On the surface, CrossFit is a strength and conditioning program defined by constantly varied, high intensity, functional movements.

But, Boehm says, “the heart of any CrossFit gym is the community within it, and we couldn’t be happier with the way Santa Barbara has embraced us, and our gym.”

CrossFIt Pacific Coast has created a close community of like-minded individuals who come from all walks of life — from former Olympic athletes to a grandmother.

They opened their doors with the mission of providing the highest level of coaching and wellness support to their clients, and have been able to accomplish this is by continually adding classes and services that can benefit their members. In addition to CrossFit training, they offer yoga classes, endurance programs, natural running and Olympic lifting seminars, a bridal program, wellness seminars and private training.

“We always want to improve our product and create the best opportunity for our members to achieve their goals,” Malzone said, “and hosting seminars and classes are some of the ways we try to do that.”

— Eric Malzone is a co-owner of CrossFit Pacific Coast.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 