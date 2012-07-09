Downtown SB Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power

Electricity knocked out to more than 400 Edison customers

An outage in downtown Santa Barbara left more than 400 customers without power Monday afternoon, according to Southern California Edison.

Edison spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible said the outage affected portions of Figueroa, Santa Barbara, State, Chapala and Anapamu streets.

Numerous shops and offices were shut down by the outage, and traffic signals along State Street were dark. No accidents or other problems were reported.

The outage occurred about 1:30 p.m., according to SCE’s Web site, which indicated that most customers should have had power restored by 3 p.m. By early evening, only about a dozen customers remained without power, Bartoli-Wible said

Details about the cause of the outage were not immediately available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.