City of Santa Barbara Accepting Entry Forms for Children’s Fiesta Parade

Families, neighborhoods and clubs are all invited to participate in the Aug. 4 event

The City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department is accepting entry forms for participation in the Children’s Fiesta Parade, which will be held Aug. 4.

Now in its 82nd year, this community tradition continues for another generation of children. Families who have never participated before will be joined by families who have participated for dozens of generations.

Parents create and decorate their own floats, carts and wagons for their children. There are no motorized or battery-operated vehicles used in the parade; only foot power is allowed. Participants dress in colorful Spanish and Mexican costumes, and chickens, goats, ponies, dogs and other small animals also participate. An entry can be one family of three, a family of siblings and all the cousins, an entire neighborhood or special clubs/groups. There is room for every child in the parade.

The public is invited to view this delightful parade starting at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 on State Street. Entry forms can be picked up at the Recreation Administration building, 620 Laguna St., or requested by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

For more information, call 805.564.5418.

— Anita Ho is the Children’s Fiesta Parade coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.