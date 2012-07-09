Goleta Police Arrest One Driver at DUI Checkpoint

The Goleta Police Department conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday as part of the city’s commitment to public safety.

The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Storke and Phelps roads. A 20-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of cocaine.

The operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city. Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 459

» Felony arrest — 1

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 6

» Driving with a suspended driver’s license — 2

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 2

» Miscellaneous citations — 2

» Driver’s evaluated for DUI (alcohol/drugs) — 4

(Drivers under the influence of alcohol, but not determined to be DUI)

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Mark Williams is a sergeant for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.