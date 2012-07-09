Injured Hiker Airlifted to Cottage Hospital

Victim, 68, suffered shoulder injury in fall while hiking above Mission Canyon

A 68-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after falling while hiking above Mission Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim, who suffered a shoulder injury and also was dehydrated, was on the Tunnel Trail when the incident occurred, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

County firefighters, Search & Rescue Team members, and personnel from Los Padres National Forest responded to the incident, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m.

The victim, whose name and hometown were not available, was hoisted up to a county helicopter, and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Eliason said.

Details on his condition were not available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .