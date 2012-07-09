Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:22 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Hurt in Fall From Cliff at Shoreline Park Still in Critical Condition

Injured woman is released from hospital; police say the pair had been drinking but that no crime was committed

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 9, 2012 | 7:07 p.m.

A 23-year-old man critically injured in a fall from a cliff at Shoreline Park remains hospitalized a week later, but a 23-year-old woman also hurt in the fall has been released, according to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The pair were admitted to the intensive-care unit for injuries suffered early July 1 when they fell about 30 feet to the beach below the Mesa neighborhood park.

A man walking on the beach found the pair, Adam Kirkes of Santa Barbara and Emily Peterson of San Clemente, both 23, and he and a passerby called 9-1-1 at 6:39 a.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

According to hospital spokeswoman Janet O’Neill said, Peterson was discharged after a short stay, but Kirkes was listed in critical condition in the hospital’s intensive-care unit as of Monday morning.

Harwood said Monday that police concluded their investigation and determined there was no crime, so the class is closed.

Kirkes and Peterson had been drinking at the Tonic Nightclub in downtown Santa Barbara before returning to Kirkes’ home in the Mesa neighborhood, according to police.

Around 2:15 a.m., they left Kirkes’ house with a blanket and headed toward the beach. Harwood said the blanket was found between the park’s fence and cliff edge, indicating the pair had climbed over the fence.

Peterson told Detective Bryan Jensen on July 2 that she had fallen from the cliff, and was not pushed. Police say it was an alcohol-related accident.

“We’re not saying that alcohol caused this accident, but they were both intoxicated and it appears it was a contributing factor,” Harwood said last week.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

