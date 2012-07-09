Maps.com Ushers in New Era with Acquisition by John Glanville

Maps.com, the cartographic publisher and retailer based in Goleta, this week welcomed in a new era under the ownership and guidance of John Glanville.

Glanville comes with a 20-plus-year track record in investment and portfolio management specializing in early stage technology venture capital.

The Maps.com brand encompasses the world’s largest online retail store for map-related products and an online education resource used by thousands of U.S. schools. With more than 20 years of trading also comes a strong customer base in print, online and mobile location solutions to educational publishers, travel and tourism, directories, newspapers, government and military and many other markets.

This is the second acquisition Glanville has made in the cartographic arena, and follows his purchase of Benchmark Maps, publisher of high-quality road and recreational maps of the American West.

“Mapping and location-based technologies are proving central to the strategies of iconic brands including Apple, Google and now Amazon,” he said. “Through its diverse customer base, established online presence, extensive content library and its uniqueness as a one-stop-shop for content delivery, Maps.com is well positioned to profit from this renewed excitement.”

Glanville also heads a coaching practice focused on vision, creativity and execution based in Santa Barbara, and as chairman of the board at Maps.com, he is relishing the prospect of guiding the growth and direction of the company.

The purchase includes all of the assets of Maps.com, which employs more than 30 people between remote locations and its office in Goleta. The purchase also signals the retirement of outgoing Chairman Bob Temkin, one of the founders of the company in 1991.

— Stephanie Jensen is e-marketing manager at Maps.com.

