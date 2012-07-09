Montecito Fire to Host Free Workshop on Wildfire Preparedness

Learn to create a defensible home, and receive checklists to plan for evacuation

Residents choose to live in this community for many reasons, including the mild climate and the beautiful, lush environment.

However, what many aren’t prepared for when they move to this area is that wildland fires are expected events in this region because of the natural vegetation, periodic droughts and strong, hot sundowner winds.

To assist residents, the Montecito Fire Protection District and MERRAG will hold a workshop Thursday to provide tips and tools to successfully prepare for wildfire.

The free workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Montecito Fire Station No. 1, 595 San Ysidro Road.

For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact Geri Ventura at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.969.2537.

— Geri Ventura represents the Montecito Fire Protection District.