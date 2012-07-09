Leana Orsua, Rebecca Summers Join Museum of Natural History Development Team

Leana Orsua will serve as membership manager, and Rebecca Summers as development officer for foundations and corporations

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is happy to announce the addition of Leana Orsua as the membership manager and Rebecca Summers as the development officer for foundations and corporations.

Orsua joins the museum after working at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden for more than three years as the membership and events coordinator. During her time there, she increased membership by 30 percent by reaching out to different community organizations and creating special membership incentives and events.

“The experience I gained during my time at the Botanic Garden will benefit me here at the museum,” Orsua said.

As the new membership manager, she looks forward to promoting and building the museum’s membership program.

“I hope that I can continue to reach out to the community I grew up in and promote the museum and all the amazing membership opportunities available,” Orsua said.

Summers also joins the museum’s development team as the development officer for foundations and corporations.

Before relocating to the East Coast and earning a bachelor’s degree in natural science from Bennington College and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from Goddard College, Summers worked as a police officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Before joining the museum, Summers worked as a grant writer and manager for several nonprofits in Boston. Before her work in development, she spent 10 years teaching high school in Littleton, N.H.

Summers is thrilled to be back in Santa Barbara. She has fond memories of the museum from her own childhood and looks forward to building strong relationships with the many foundations and corporations that support museum programs and exhibits.

— Valeria Martinez de Andino is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.