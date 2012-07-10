Santa Barbara Airport Hosting Public Information Workshop to Discuss Master Plan

Second of four forums will be held Wednesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant

The Santa Barbara Airport invites interested members of the public to attend the second of four public information workshops from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the ongoing preparation of a new Master Plan for the airport.

The workshop will be held in the Santa Barbara Airport Administration Building, 601 Firestone Road in Santa Barbara (next to the Elephant Bar Restaurant).

The workshop will be an open house format with exhibits on display, along with airport staff and aviation consultants on hand to answer questions regarding the airport and the planning process. This workshop will focus on demand and capacity issues as well as facility requirements for the airport.

The airport’s Master Plan is an evaluation of current and forecasted airport activity, facility requirements, and a review of various alternatives for the Santa Barbara Airport. The objective of the Master Plan is to provide guidance for future development that will satisfy aviation demand in an environmentally and fiscally responsible manner while adhering to appropriate Federal Aviation Administration safety design standards.

Through coordinated review by the City of Santa Barbara, the FAA, airport users and the public, a recommended development concept will evolve that serves as a guide to realistic and achievable airport development.

An Airport Master Plan Advisory Committee of about 20 residents, airport users, and representatives from local, state and federal agencies will meet during the course of the Master Plan process to review the work of the aviation consultants and offer advice and suggestions.

In addition to the public workshops, information will be available on FlySBA.com, where the public can obtain information on the status of the study and download and review study materials. The airport planning firm Coffman Associates Inc. has been retained to prepare the plan. This Plan is funded by the City of Santa Barbara and the FAA.

For more information, click here or call airport Assistant Director Hazel Johns at 805.967.7111.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director of the Santa Barbara Airport.