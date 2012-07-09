Santa Barbara Police Nab Auto-Burglary Suspect

Paul Ethan Demchuk, 37, is arrested after victim provides description of man who broke into his truck

A 37-year-old transient was arrested on suspicion of auto burglary after he allegedly broke into a pick-up truck at a city parking lot, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Paul Ethan Demchuk was taken into custody late Thursday night at a restaurant in the 300 block of State Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The victim reporting the crime at about 11:30 p.m. after he returned to his Toyota Tacoma at city Lot 10 in the at 600 Anacapa Street, and startled the suspect, who was ransacking his vehicle, Harwood said.

Officer Scott Klacking broadcast a suspect description provided by the victim to other officers, and Officer Kody Cardana recalled seeing someone who matched sitting at a restaurant table.

Demchuk was detained, and the victim identified him as the man who broke into his truck, Harwood said.

Demchuck was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

