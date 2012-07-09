Stoker Pledges Bipartisan Support in Working with Brown on Pension Reform

Mike Stoker, candidate for state Senate, addressed a group of business leaders at a breakfast in Santa Barbara on Monday to speak on the status of the state budget and the need for pension reform.

Stoker underscored the strong need to accomplish pension reform and gave credit to Gov. Jerry Brown in his efforts to move it forward.

“You can not have any long-term solutions to the California budget shortfall without having pension reform,” Stoker said. “Even Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown understands that and has tried to move his pension reform package forward in the Legislature. Unfortunately, afraid to stand up to the powerful state public employee unions, not one Democrat in the Assembly or Senate will support their own governor.”

Stoker went on to note that for the same reasons his opponent in the state Senate race, Hannah-Beth Jackson, is opposed as well.

“You only need to look as far as the state public employee unions to understand why this state is in complete gridlock,” he said. “Ms. Jackson knows we need pension reform. She knows we cannot sustain a system that is approaching $500 billion in unfunded liabilities, which all the taxpayers of the state are on the hook for paying. She knows the system is broke and still opposes her own Democrat governor in opposing his pension reform package. I commend the governor and am looking forward to working with him in a bipartisan manner to get real pension reform accomplished.”