UCSB to Conduct Prescribed Burn on Lagoon Island

UC Santa Barbara’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, the UCSB Fire Protection Division, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the county’s Arson Task Force will conduct a prescribed burn on UCSB’s Lagoon Island on one day during the week of July 21-27.

The burn will be part of the ecological restoration of the area, according to Lisa Stratton, director of ecosystem management at CCBER.

“The burn is part of a management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native coastal bluff scrub vegetation,” Stratton said. “We will be conducting the burn on the day with the least amount of fog, in order to get a hot enough burn to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank.”

Stratton said officials are hoping to conduct the burn on Saturday, July 21, weather permitting.

This will mark the fifth year that UCSB has conducted the burn.

UCSB officials have secured all of the necessary permits from the California Coastal Commission and the Air Pollution Control District, and campus officials have conducted a fire safety meeting with Santa Barbara County fire officials.