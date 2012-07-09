Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:31 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

United Blood Services, Santa Barbara Nissan Team Up to Save Lives

Give a pint and receive a pint — of Cold Stone ice cream, that is — during Saturday's blood drive

By Michael Johnson for United Blood Services | July 9, 2012 | 2:57 p.m.

It’s summer, and blood donations are needed to help maintain the community’s blood supply throughout the next few months.

Santa Barbara Nissan has teamed up with United Blood Services to help save lives by having a Pint for Pint Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 14.

The drive will be held in the Bloodmobile at the Santa Barbara Nissan showroom at 425 S. Kellogg in Goleta. Blood bank officials are looking for all blood types and currently have a serious request for O positive, which has dropped to levels causing some concern.

In summer, folks have vacation plans, students from local colleges go home and high school students are busy, so the donors normally relied upon to keep the blood supply at ample levels through the rest of the year are just not as accessible from the Fourth of July through the Labor Day weekend.

Currently, United Blood Services is conducting the Pint for Pint Blood Drive, which is a great opportunity to encourage the community to participate and to help spread the word about the need for summertime blood donation. The Pint for Pint Blood Drive at Santa Barbara Nissan will feature certificates for volunteer blood donors good for a pint of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream that can be redeemed at either its State Street location in Santa Barbara or Calle Real location in Goleta.

Click here to find a blood drive near you, or give United Blood Services a call at 877.UBS.HERO. Donors receive reward points for T-shirts, movie tickets and more and are entered in a drawing for weekly prizes during this challenge. If you are nervous about donating, swing by a center and ask for a free blood type screening to learn how your blood type can save a life.

For more information, call United Blood Services at 805.543.4290.

Locations

» San Luis Obispo — 4119 Broad St., Suite 100, San Luis Obispo

» Santa Maria — 1770 S. Broadway, Santa Maria

» Santa Barbara — 902 Laguna St., Santa Barbara

» Ventura — 2223 Eastman, Suite A, Ventura

— Michael Johnson is the donor recruitment manager for United Blood Services.

