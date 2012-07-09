United Blood Services Relocates to New Center on State Street

United Blood Services on Monday relocated staff, equipment and supplies to its newly renovated location on State Street.

Great strides have been taken toward ensuring donor convenience and comfort in the planning of the new first floor center at 4213 State St.

With the new center, United Blood Services will have a larger, more comfortable collection and canteen area for donors. Parking availability will improve with access to a two-level parking garage. Better access will be gained to the highway in the new location as well.

It’s summer, and blood donations are needed to help maintain the community’s blood supply throughout the next few months. Blood bank officials are looking for all blood types, but have a serious request for O positive, which has dropped to levels that are causing some concern.

Join United Blood Services in saving lives at the new location in Santa Barbara.

— Scott Edward is the recruitment director for United Blood Services.