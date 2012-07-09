‘Variety United’ Show at Marjorie Luke Theatre to Benefit Kidz for a Cure

A blend of professional and community performers will present a classic variety show benefiting Kidz for a Cure at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The show is suitable for all ages and will take place at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St., with the lobby opening at 6 p.m.

General seating will be sold at the door (cash or check only) for $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and students. Parking is free.

Visit www.ebfproductions.org and click on Variety United or call 805.963.6440 for more information.

Kidz for a Cure was founded in 2008 by then 8-year old Madison Lewandowski, who was inspired to help kids with cancer. She sold her gently used toys and donated the money to the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Pediatric Oncology Research Fund. Lewandowski realized she could inspire other children to do the same, and after five years, Kidz for a Cure has raised over $18,000 for kids in our community with cancer.

Variety United is a series of variety shows performed at the Marjorie Luke Theatre, all benefiting a different nonprofit. Every Variety United show is family-friendly entertainment that guarantees something for everyone.

This event is supported in part by the Marjorie Luke Theatre’s Dreier Family Rent Subsidy Fund, Santa Barbara Children’s Theatre and KDB93.7 FM.

— Lindsay Groark is a public relations and administrative manager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.