Ventura County Community Foundation Awards $1.2 Million in Scholarships

The Ventura County Community Foundation awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to local students at the recent 2012 Scholarship Awards Reception, attended by more than 400 students, their families and donors who made the awards possible.

The VCCF gave 325 awards to 253 students who will attend such universities as Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, California Lutheran, Pepperdine and Cal State Channel Islands.

“These scholarships are made possible by the generosity of people who believe in investing in the future of Ventura County,” said Hugh Ralston, president and CEO of the community foundation. “The opportunity for just one student to attend college can transform that person, a family and a community.”

The Merfeld Family Foundation Scholarship was awarded for the first time to four students whose parent has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Started by the late Conejo Valley resident Greg Merfield — after his ALS diagnosis — the scholarship is open to all U.S. students who meet the criteria, with a preference given in the selection process to those from Southern California or Merfeld’s native Iowa.

Michael Caston Jr. of Escondido — the only Merfeld scholar who was able to attend the reception — accepted the award from Merfeld’s widow, Sheri. Caston, whose father was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, studies global business at the University of Redlands.

Simi Valley residents Isabel Stumfall and Narre Assatrian won the new Semtech Corp. Scholarship, which helps support Ventura County students who plan to study physics, engineering, chemistry, math or business. With operations in Camarillo, Semtech also provides internships to these awardees.

In a rare sweep, Iraq War veteran Richard Molina of Thousand Oaks won all five scholarships he applied for. While serving in Iraq in 2006, Molina discovered he thrived in stressful situations and had an affinity for health care. He is working toward a degree in nursing at California State University, Sacramento, and eventually hopes to attend medical school.

Since its founding in 1987, the Ventura County Community Foundation has awarded more than $8.8 million in scholarships and is the local leader in granting financial aid to Ventura County youth.

The scope of this annual undertaking would not be possible without dozens of unsung volunteers who have worked behind the scenes since the January application deadline, Ralston noted. A team of 24 volunteers processed the more than 2,000 applications received, and 16 volunteers screened the applications to make sure they complied with the guidelines set by donors. A committee of 57 volunteers reviewed and rated the 1,059 eligible applications and made recommendations, which were approved by the VCCF board of directors in early May.

Here are the 2012 Ventura County Community Foundation scholarship winners, listed by city of residence:

Agoura, Calif.

Maoly T. Romero, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Agoura Hills, Calif.

Natasha M. Todd, Jean Weber Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Brownsville, Texas

Mariana Munoz, Merfeld Family Foundation Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Camarillo, Calif.

Amy Anderson, Bob Beltramo Memorial Scholarship for Athletic Sportsmanship ($500)

Jacquelin E. Arroyo, Cheryl Shearer Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Taylor N. Beck, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500),

Wes Beck, Bob Beltramo Memorial Scholarship for Athletic Sportsmanship ($500)

Ian M. Carr, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Kevin S. Chian, Gary W. Chism Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Jenna Dobrin, Bob Beltramo Memorial Scholarship for Athletic Sportsmanship ($500)

Cody G. Douglas, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Elizabeth H. Kuge, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Anne M. MacKenzie, Stephen Devron Resnik Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Rebecca Mayper, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

Cristina K. Miranda, TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($10,000)

Melissa N. Murray, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Jessica L. Needham, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Clifford J. Payne, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000), Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Cassandra B. Scollick, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Elly J. Shao, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund (sponsored by AAUW Camarillo Branch and the Gene Haas Foundation) ($2,500) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Cheyenne N. Summers, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Troy R. Tittlemier, Finck Family Charitable Fund Scholarship ($500)

Zheng Wang, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Adam T. Waterbury, Kent Weigel Math Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Ryan F. Whitebread, Michael A. DiRaimondo Foundation Scholarship Fund ($10,000)

Tanner S. Wrout, Bob Beltramo Memorial Scholarship for Athletic Sportsmanship ($500)

Evan R. Yoshimoto, Salik Omar Shah Scholarship Fund ($1,000), Katherine C. Yu, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Elizabethtown, Ky.

Kayla N. Putton, Rosellen Dee Pearsall Nurse Scholarship Fund ($4,000)

Escondido, Calif.

Michael W. Caston, Jr., Merfeld Family Foundation Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Fillmore, Calif.

Celina D. Arenas, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000), and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Jeremy D. Brooks, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000), and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Christina A. Gutierrez, ¡Adelante! Scholarship Fund ($4,000) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Lizbeth Magana, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Brianna Y. Rodriguez, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Vanessa M. Villa, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Iris P. Villalobos, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Lexington, Ky.

Joy L. Coles, Rosellen Dee Pearsall Nurse Scholarship Fund ($4,000)

Stephanie M. Riggle, Rosellen Dee Pearsall Nurse Scholarship Fund ($4,000)

Moorpark, Calif.

Heba Abulebda, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Jonathan L. Blufer, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Clara Q. Chen, Second Century Legacy Fund ($500) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Elizabeth M. Oviedo, Association of Water Agencies of Ventura County Scholarship Fund ($500)

Nicole M. Restmeyer, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Newbury Park, Calif.

Sabrina A. Blaustein, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Brittany L. Brown, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000), John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Kala Jankowski, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Judy A. Miyara, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Allison Moors, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Sneha Paranandi, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Kelly M. Reinke, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Rachel A. Russell, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Briane L. Seligman, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Danna M. Seligman, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Benjamin Y. Zhou, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Rajika Jindani, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Oak Park, Calif.

Allison E. Dods, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Alexandra R. Garcia, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000), Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Charlotte L. Hayden, Stanley E. Cohen Memorial Education Fund ($750)

Vivian N. Rotenstein, Jean Weber Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Michelle M. Smolarski, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Daniela A. Torres, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Oak View, Calif.

Laura E. Benard, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Diana E. Hernandez, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Nicholas D. Thom, TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($7,500)

Ojai, Calif.

Sky B. Biblin, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Taylor S. Cook, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Emily R. Hall, Berenice Barnard Music Education Scholarship Fund ($600), Berenice Barnard Music Specialist Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Emily L. Heath, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Sarah D. Heath, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Timothy A. M.. Kent, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Amanda D. Landis, Berenice Barnard Music Specialist Scholarship Fund ($1,000), William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000) and Young Artists Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Tearney D. Lopez, Dennis S. Ford Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Geneva E. Miller, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Tayla A. Muise, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Rodney J. Owen, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Jessica R. Slaght, Community and Folk Art Scholarship Fund ($500)

Oxnard, Calif.

Deena K. Bryce, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Leyna M. Bryson, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($750)

Maravilla Clemens, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Mark Erickson, Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Carlos A. Espinoza, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Joyce Portia B. Gagarin, Salik Omar Shah Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Guadalupe E. Gaona, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Neal Goleta, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Michael Gonzales, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($750)

Christal L. Greenlaw, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund (sponsored by AAUW Camarillo Branch and the Gene Haas Foundation) ($2,500) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Kendra L. Heredia, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,300)

Bethany R. Jones, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Nerissa R. Lee-Young, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($750)

Gabriela Y. Macias, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Jessica Marie F. Madlangsakay, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Gabriela Magana, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Frida L. Martinez, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Monica J. Morales, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Ana Morales Kall, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

Frederick D. Nichols, Gould Family Scholarship Fund ($600), James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Ryan Patterson, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Craig A. Patton, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000) and SAME Engineer/Architect Scholarship Fund ($600)

Ariana Reyes, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500),

Katherine Rice, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Melanie Rivera, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Quetzalli C. Rocha, Bob Benedetto Memorial Scholarship Fund for Social Workers ($1,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Jessica Rodriguez, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Miriam A. Ruiz, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Marissa C. Soto, Margaret A. Tompkins Oxnard Monday Club Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Marissa Soto, Paul Lehmann Memorial Scholarship Fund ($500)

Jaclyn R. Stout, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Alexa Taylor, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

Troy J. Thornton, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Valeria Y. Vasquez, Sepulveda/Garcia Latino Town Hall Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Andrea Velarde, Jerry E. Lorenz Scholarship Fund ($500) and VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

Corina A. Venegas, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Mayra Villalobos, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Magdiel H. Zuniga, Mary R. and James R. Galbraith Scholarship Fund ($750)

Piru, Calif.

Luis A. Montejano, Finch Family Scholarship Fund ($4,500)

Port Hueneme, Calif.

Kristina Chandler, Oscar and Aileen Horn Scholarship Fund ($500)

Maria T. Fonseca, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Theresa M. Talley, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500), SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

San Diego, Calif.

Brian C. Israel, Roy A. Gustafson Memorial Scholarship ($3,500)

San Francisco, Calif.

Jessie A. Peterson, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($10,000)

Santa Paula, Calif.

Marisol Alamillo, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Angela M. Bautista, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Gustavo Castillo, Stanley E. Cohen Memorial Education Fund ($750)

Antonio Cisneros, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and Sepulveda/Garcia Latino Town Hall Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Irisela Contreras, ¡Adelante! Scholarship Fund ($4,000)

Sabrina Espino, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and Soroptimist of Santa Paula Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Ryan P. Garcia, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Emily F. Hobson, Leo and Rita Vanoni Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and Milton McKevett Teague Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Sunderlin D. Jackson, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

Lorena N. Martinez, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Heidi B. Oehmke, Association of Water Agencies of Ventura County Scholarship Fund ($500)

Heidi B. Oehmke, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and William P. Reiman Memorial Scholarship Fund ($800)

Erica J. Preciado Rincon, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Cesar Ramos, Ventura County Agricultural Scholarship Fund ($600)

Martin Rubio, Alfonso and Dora Romero Scholarship Fund ($850)

Alfredo A. Sanchez, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Tanner J. Shelton, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000), Kimura A. Yamamoto, Milton McKevett Teague Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Simi Valley, Calif.

Reem A. Abdel-Haq, Gary W. Chism Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000), James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and Katherine M. Wakelee Scholarship Fund ($1,500)

Miguel A. Aguilar, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Katheryn A. Bell, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Christina E. Clauson, Charles J. and Kay Schuler Scholarship Fund ($750), Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000), Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Allan Patrick L. Dy, Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Samantha E. Goodnough, Gary W. Chism Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Apurva A. Govande, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Erin E. Hollander, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5000)

Jenefer M. Jacobo, TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Anuveer K. Joea, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Sophie Mateu, Vicky Howard Community Service Award ($500)

Shandi N. Muirhead, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($6,000)

Isha I. Patel, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Xiao Peng, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Julie C. Perrin, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Chance C. Plaskett, SAGE Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Annette C. Rodarte, Ventura County Career/Technical Education Scholarship Fund ($1,250)

Brenna Savage, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Brittany K. Scharf, Roy A. Gustafson Memorial Scholarship ($3,500)

Isabel C. Stumfall, Semtech Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Wesley A. Tang, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Jonathan V. Tresner, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Josephine Tulus, Ventura County Medical Education Fund forgivable loan opportunity ($3,500)

Jennifer A. Ventura, Ventura County Career/Technical Education Scholarship Fund ($1,250)

Callie V. Woods, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Chanchin Y. Yeh, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,300)

Narre M. Assatrian, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Semtech Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Shannon M. Dumas, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Nivedita Keshav, Jan Heyne Memorial Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Solon, Iowa

Maja L. Black, Merfeld Family Foundation Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Stamford, Conn.

Allison N. Koss, Merfeld Family Foundation Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Megan N. Aguilera, Destino Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000)

Jamie N. Allison, Joyce M. Kennedy, Ph.D., Scholarship Fund ($1,250)

Hailey Q. Barab, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Margaret J. Darago, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Nora A. Darago, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Stella Fang, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Hans Gao, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Brian M. Ginell, SAME Engineer/Architect Scholarship Fund ($600) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Jordan F. Hannel, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Callie T. Holloway-Louch, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Tony Z. Jin, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Zoe C. Lemieux, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Elizabeth A. Matusov, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Richard A. Molina, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000), James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000), Jan Heyne Memorial Scholarship Fund ($5,000), John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Diego Rivera, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Ian V. Roth, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($750)

Dillon A. Wexler, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Haikuo Yin, David G. Casavan Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Joyce Zhang, Gary W. Chism Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Ventura, Calif.

Leticia Aguayo, Eleanor Tillquist Scholarship Fund ($500) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Jocelyn A. Alfaro, Iris and Roger (Spike) Wilkins Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Brett J. Anderson, Parker and Virginia Howell Scholarship Fund ($600)

Isabel E. Asp, Destino Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Rebecca L. Bernard, Bethany Anne Cody Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Gage T. Burgi, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000) and Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Jessica Bustamante, Arleigh McConnell Memorial Scholarship Fund ($600) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Kirsten L. Collins, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Kimberly L. Coverly, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Colin J. Crilly, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Brittany D. Cullen, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Jesse K. Daniels, Bethany Anne Cody Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Samantha G. David, Bethany Anne Cody Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Geoffrey J. Douglas, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Courtney A. Downing, John and Agnes McFarlane Scholarship Fund ($5,000), Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Maritza Garcia, Arleigh McConnell Memorial Scholarship Fund ($600)

Benjamin G. Gill, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Sabrina Goodnature, Arleigh McConnell Memorial Scholarship Fund ($600)

Sean P. Hayward, Berenice Barnard Music Education Scholarship Fund ($600), Berenice Barnard Music Specialist Scholarship Fund ($1,000) and Bob and Evie Florence Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

AIdan M. Kelly, VCCF Scholarship Grants Fund ($1,000)

David A. Lombardi, Michael A. DiRaimondo Foundation Scholarship Fund ($10,000)

Dominique R. Martinez, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,300)

Hannah C. Maryanski, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Senaida L. Melendez, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500 and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,300)

Sherry A. Miyara, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Raquel Y. Montes, TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($5,500)

Scott Morton, Mike Frick Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund ($500)

Myha Q. Nguyen, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Nathaniel S. Norman, Mike Frick Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund ($500)

Ashley Panhuise, Eleanor Tillquist Scholarship Fund ($500)

Jennifer L. Paulsen, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Opportunity Scholarship Fund ($4,000)

Emily R. Rath, James C. Basile Scholarship Fund ($20,000)

Shane Ryan, Mike Larrabee Athletic Scholarship Fund ($1,500)

Ryan M. Sohn, Mike Frick Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund ($500)

Katelynn L. Vargas, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500)

Emily C. Wages, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Lindsay A. Warren, Calavo Scholarship Fund ($1,200)

Dallas N. Woodburn, Vivian Klemz Memorial Scholarship Fund ($1,000)

Jeffrey T. Yoshida, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Westlake Village, Calif.

Breanna B. Cuellar, Orfalea Scholarship Fund ($2,500) and TEACh Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Rohail R. Hameed, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Gillian B. Miller, William and Cynthia Fairburn Memorial Scholarship Fund ($2,000)

Yorba Linda, Calif.

Brittney L. Stout, TEACh Scholarship Fund ($750)

— Virginia Weber represents the Ventura County Community Foundation.