Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 

80 Local Kids Follow New Yellow Brick Road

Stage Left Productions lifts curtain on 'The Wizard of Oz' next week.

By Dave Arthurs | July 8, 2008 | 8:35 p.m.
image
From left, Fernanda Douglas as Dorothy, Glee Morse as Glinda and Emily Gordon as The Wicked Witch of the West are among the stars of Stage Left Productions’ The Wizard of Oz. (Gary Clark photo)

It’s an Oz-fest like you’ve never seen it before at Stage Left Productions’ ninth annual summer production, The Wizard of Oz — an all-new, all-wonderful take on one of the most beloved classics in film and literature, blending influences of Oz’s past, from Wizard to Wiz to Wicked with a whole lot of heart, brains, courage and, of course, ruby slippers.

More than 80 talented local young performers ages 10 to 18 will meet you over the rainbow at Goleta Valley Junior High‘s theater, 6100 Stow Canyon Road, at 2 and 7 p.m. July 19 and 20. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and can be purchased at the door. Limited reserved seating is available for $20. The performances are sponsored by sbparent.com.

Stage Left Productions offers an intensive 4-week summer performing arts program for kids of all experience levels. The training program includes dance and vocal instruction, set and costume design and construction, actor training, improvisation, audition technique and a technical track. And while they are singing and dancing their hearts out, the young actors are simultaneously learning valuable lessons in confidence, cooperation, respect and team spirit.

Now in its ninth year, Stage Left Productions was developed by Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace. Arthurs, a California credentialed teacher and drama teacher with the Santa Barbara School District, is also a trained and working professional in the performing arts. Lovelace is choreographer and director of Santa Barbara Dance Arts. For the first year, the acclaimed Michael Eglin will provide musical direction and accompaniment, along with musical direction and vocal training by Sarah Eglin. Inspired sets, costumes, sound and lighting are being created under the direction of Laura Gasparrini, Dave Guy, Jamie Hixon and Emelin Gasparrini.

The Wizard of Oz is set in 19th-century Kansas, home of schoolgirl Dorothy Gale, who lives on a farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, but dreams of a better place “somewhere over the rainbow.” Struck unconscious during a tornado, Dorothy dreams that she and her dog, Toto, are transported to the magical Land of Oz, where Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, sends them down the yellow brick road to Emerald City to meet a Wizard, who can return her to Kansas. On her journey, Dorothy meets a Scarecrow, Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion, who join her, hoping to receive what they lack themselves (a brain, a heart, and courage, respectively), all, while trying to avoid the Wicked Witch of the West, as she attempts to get the ruby slippers that Dorothy received from the squashed Wicked Witch of the East.

Stage Left’s all-new The Wizard of Oz combines the best of an old-favorite with new twists and tunes that promise to be nothing short of … wonderful!

Dave Arthurs works with Stage Left Productions.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 