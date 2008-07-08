80 Local Kids Follow New Yellow Brick Road

It’s an Oz-fest like you’ve never seen it before at Stage Left Productions’ ninth annual summer production, The Wizard of Oz — an all-new, all-wonderful take on one of the most beloved classics in film and literature, blending influences of Oz’s past, from Wizard to Wiz to Wicked with a whole lot of heart, brains, courage and, of course, ruby slippers.

More than 80 talented local young performers ages 10 to 18 will meet you over the rainbow at Goleta Valley Junior High‘s theater, 6100 Stow Canyon Road, at 2 and 7 p.m. July 19 and 20. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children and can be purchased at the door. Limited reserved seating is available for $20. The performances are sponsored by sbparent.com.

Stage Left Productions offers an intensive 4-week summer performing arts program for kids of all experience levels. The training program includes dance and vocal instruction, set and costume design and construction, actor training, improvisation, audition technique and a technical track. And while they are singing and dancing their hearts out, the young actors are simultaneously learning valuable lessons in confidence, cooperation, respect and team spirit.

Now in its ninth year, Stage Left Productions was developed by Shana Lynch Arthurs and Steven Lovelace. Arthurs, a California credentialed teacher and drama teacher with the Santa Barbara School District, is also a trained and working professional in the performing arts. Lovelace is choreographer and director of Santa Barbara Dance Arts. For the first year, the acclaimed Michael Eglin will provide musical direction and accompaniment, along with musical direction and vocal training by Sarah Eglin. Inspired sets, costumes, sound and lighting are being created under the direction of Laura Gasparrini, Dave Guy, Jamie Hixon and Emelin Gasparrini.

The Wizard of Oz is set in 19th-century Kansas, home of schoolgirl Dorothy Gale, who lives on a farm with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, but dreams of a better place “somewhere over the rainbow.” Struck unconscious during a tornado, Dorothy dreams that she and her dog, Toto, are transported to the magical Land of Oz, where Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, sends them down the yellow brick road to Emerald City to meet a Wizard, who can return her to Kansas. On her journey, Dorothy meets a Scarecrow, Tin Man and a Cowardly Lion, who join her, hoping to receive what they lack themselves (a brain, a heart, and courage, respectively), all, while trying to avoid the Wicked Witch of the West, as she attempts to get the ruby slippers that Dorothy received from the squashed Wicked Witch of the East.

Stage Left’s all-new The Wizard of Oz combines the best of an old-favorite with new twists and tunes that promise to be nothing short of … wonderful!

Dave Arthurs works with Stage Left Productions.