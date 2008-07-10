Be a Paleontologist for a Day at Museum’s DINOfest

Be a paleontologist for the day at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s DINOfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19. Visit the GIANTS: African Dinosaurs exhibit and enjoy a day of fossiliferous fun.

» Touch real dinosaur fossils.

» Dig for fossils and explore the fun field tent.

» Make dinosaur crafts.

» Meet live relatives of these fascinating creatures: “Eyes in the Sky” from noon to 2 p.m. and “Reptiles” all day.

» Jump around in the dinosaur bouncy house.

» Meet the lab expert preparing the Moorpark Mammoth.

» See “Dinos in the Dome,” the newest planetarium show (requires planetarium ticket).

» Become a dinosaur with face painting.

» Shop the DinoStore.

» Learn about hybrid vehicles from Toyota of Santa Barbara and how to be “Fossil Free by 2033” from the Community Environmental Council.

DINOfest activities are included with general admission, except planetarium shows. Museum admission is free for members free; for nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $7 for teens and $6 for children. Parking is free. Planetarium tickets are free for members and $4 with paid admission.

Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.