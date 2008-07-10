Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:16 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Endorses Measure A

Officials say renewal of the transportation infrastructure sales tax is vital to the future of Santa Barbara County.

By Valerie Kushnerov | July 10, 2008 | 10:28 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce‘s Board of Directors has voted to endorse Measure A 2008, Santa Barbara County’s renewal of the transportation infrastructure sales tax.

“Supporting transportation infrastructure funding, while maintaining a regional approach to common goals, is consistent with the chamber’s top public policy priorities,” Board Chairman Jim Knight said. “Measure A 2008 is vital to Santa Barbara County, and we urge the county’s voters to approve it.”

Measure A would ensure a continuation of critical funding for regional projects with benefits to residents and businesses countywide by raising more than $1 billion in transportation infrastructure funding during the next 30 years.

“Everyone benefits from Measure A,” said Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the chamber.

The city of Goleta is due to receive $42.9 million in flexible funding for local street and transportation improvements as well as $7 million for overpass improvements. In addition, Amyx said, “the Goleta Valley will greatly benefit from regional funding for Safe Routes to School, bike and pedestrian programs, South Coast transit (MTD), carpool/vanpool programs, specialized transit for seniors and the disabled, and commuter/passenger rail programs.”

“Widening U.S. 101 and promoting a variety of options for commuters is of utmost importance to the local business community,” Amyx said, “while funding for alternative transportation programs benefits local schools and addresses environmental concerns — both of which are extremely important to the community.”

Chairman Knight added: “We commend the successful effort to develop an investment plan that the entire county can support. The Goleta Valley Chamber enthusiastically joins the consensus of support for Measure A 2008.”

Valerie Kushnerov represents the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

